agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 20,723 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $28.36.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.24 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. FMR LLC grew its position in agilon health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,862,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,043,000 after buying an additional 4,512,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 34.0% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

