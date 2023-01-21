Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 5,250 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

