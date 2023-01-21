Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 5,250 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 197,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Airbnb Stock Performance
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $191.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
