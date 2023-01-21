Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.17

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.43), with a volume of 956454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.70 ($1.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 215 ($2.62) to GBX 160 ($1.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.44) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Airtel Africa Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 116.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 824.29.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

About Airtel Africa

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

(Get Rating)

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.