Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $21.50. Albertsons Companies shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 39,709 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

