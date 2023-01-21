Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
