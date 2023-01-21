Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 991,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.19 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,609 shares of company stock worth $2,606,586. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.