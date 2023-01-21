Alley Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

