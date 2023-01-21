Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.74.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.