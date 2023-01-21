Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 213,211 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 2,608.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,384 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the second quarter worth $114,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the second quarter valued at $4,275,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 346,505 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 155,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADT by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 488,572 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.78 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 1.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. ADT had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -350.00%.

Insider Transactions at ADT

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

