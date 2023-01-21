Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 7,917 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 14.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ladder Capital by 10.6% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 540,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of LADR opened at $10.95 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 88.12 and a quick ratio of 88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

