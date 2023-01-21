Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 85,512 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 1,134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,512 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

