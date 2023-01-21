Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

