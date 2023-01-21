Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,973,000 after buying an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the second quarter worth $2,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $460,782.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.59.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.56. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

