Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.83.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $316.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.85. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $492.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.54 and a 200-day moving average of $345.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

