Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 345,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $13.35 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Mastech Digital ( NYSEAMERICAN:MHH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Mastech Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

