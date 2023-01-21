Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 22,002 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE PEAK opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.48. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

