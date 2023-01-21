Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 7,181 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,106,000 after acquiring an additional 997,703 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.53 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $148.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

