Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,294 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 477.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $887,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GDO opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

