Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,935,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,186,000 after acquiring an additional 902,939 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,485,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

