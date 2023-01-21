Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $65.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.