Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.41 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $584.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $255.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.