Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,012,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,610,000 after buying an additional 124,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,901,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGX opened at $145.43 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock worth $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

