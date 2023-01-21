Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $131.82 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Etsy had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a positive return on equity of 123.01%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.19 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,382 shares of company stock valued at $27,362,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.