Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,227 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

