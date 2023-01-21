Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,505,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $13,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after acquiring an additional 60,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $185.91 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $608,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.54, for a total transaction of $2,813,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,012,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

