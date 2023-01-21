Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 368.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES opened at $78.63 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $458,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,892,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,001,580 shares in the company, valued at $70,892,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,030,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,700 and have sold 1,238,661 shares valued at $97,818,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

