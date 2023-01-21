Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,231.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 154.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

