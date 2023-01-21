Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,016 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MVF opened at $7.13 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

