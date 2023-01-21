Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aramark Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARMK opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. Aramark has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

