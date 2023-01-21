Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Dover’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

