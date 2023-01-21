Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $1.35 Million in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 448,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,307 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 371,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 240,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMU stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

