Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.51.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.