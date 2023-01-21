Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,087 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.40%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,753 shares of company stock valued at $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

