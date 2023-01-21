Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 122,383 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,383 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group lowered their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LC opened at $10.32 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $23.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

