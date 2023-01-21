Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 29,449 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DXC Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.