Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 5,621 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Xylem by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Xylem by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

