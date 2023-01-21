Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 664 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

