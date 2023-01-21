Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 130,013 Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 130,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 14.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.96 million, a P/E ratio of -160.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

