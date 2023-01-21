Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 307.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 149.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.7 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $124.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.36. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

