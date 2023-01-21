Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,155 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,749,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholastic by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 541,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

About Scholastic

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Featured Articles

