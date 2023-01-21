Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,558 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 0.3 %

BRT opened at $20.19 on Friday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $382.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 12,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,665,466.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 12,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,145,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,665,466.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,805 shares of company stock worth $2,059,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating).

