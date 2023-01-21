Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 101.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,179,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,538,000 after purchasing an additional 595,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

