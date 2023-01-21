Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 325,949 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 325,949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,179,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 339,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 2.0 %

GLDD stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $443.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLDD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.