Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 352 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.29.

Oshkosh stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.03%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

