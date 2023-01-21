Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,568 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249,882 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 223,530 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 159,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after acquiring an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,650 shares of company stock worth $53,191,051. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $72.64.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 65.16% and a return on equity of 25.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Further Reading

