Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,754 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 60,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 15.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 130.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 73,513 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLRE shares. TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 1.7 %

GLRE stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $332.22 million, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $133.51 million during the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

