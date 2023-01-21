Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.57 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

