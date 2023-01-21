Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,863.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,992.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

