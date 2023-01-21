Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,854.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 229,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,766.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,923.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,367.7% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,921.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $99.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

