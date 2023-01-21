Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,485.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

GOOGL opened at $98.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

